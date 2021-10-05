Tiruppur Collector warns food business operators functioning without licence

Tiruppur

05 October 2021 23:51 IST

All food business operators (FBO) in Tiruppur district must possess valid licence/registration number from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and strict action will be initiated against those operating without authorisation, District Collector S. Vineeth said.

Chairing the FSSAI’s district level advisory committee meeting on Monday, he said that all FBOs in the district must mandatorily print their 14-digit licence/registration number from FSSAI in their bills, receipts and invoices by January 1, 2022.

The FSSAI authorities must ensure the implementation of the repurpose used cooking oil initiative announced by the State government to convert used cooking oil into biodiesel in the district, he said in a release. Other initiatives of FSSAI such as eat right campus to ensure food safety at educational institutions and places of worship respectively must also be widely implemented, Mr. Vineeth said in the release.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials must also crackdown on usage of adulterated tea dust and meat of dead animals across the district, the release said. Public grievances regarding food safety shall be communicated to the FSSAI via WhatsApp at 94440 42322.