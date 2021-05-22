Tiruppur Collector reviews preparedness

Tiruppur

22 May 2021 23:51 IST

Ahead of the South West Monsoon, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials to review the preparedness of various departments.

The flood control rooms in all the taluk offices and revenue divisional offices in Tiruppur district must be functional from June 1 and reports regarding loss of lives must be sent to the Collector, District Revenue Officer and the Disaster Management section periodically, the Collector instructed the Revenue Department. Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, additional relief centres must be set up to rehabilitate the public in case of floods to prevent crowding.

Any COVID-19 isolation centres set up within areas vulnerable to flooding must be shifted at the earliest. Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits must be made available to all first responders and volunteers and additional stock of masks must be ensured for the public who were shifted to these centres, according to a release.

Advertising

Advertising

Instructions regarding flood preparedness were provided to other departments including Public Works Department, Forest Department, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department and Fire and Rescue Services during the review meeting, the release said.