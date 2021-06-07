Coimbatore

Tiruppur Collector reports about fake social media account

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday said that he reported to the Tiruppur District Police regarding a fake social media account that was set up by miscreants in his name on Facebook, which allegedly demanded money from a Tiruppur resident.

According to the screenshots of the online conversation posted by S.P. Sundara Pandian on the social media, the miscreants demanded the transfer of ₹15,000 cash through the account.

Replying to this post, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan wrote in his official Facebook account that he has informed the police to identify the miscreants and that he had reported the counterfeit account. “Please do not get misguided by such miscreants,” the Collector requested in his post.


