Tiruppur Collector orders audit of egg stocks in government schools

August 29, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Tiruppur

Collector T. Christuraj ordered an audit of the egg stocks in government schools for noon meal scheme. The move came after a petition claiming the students do not receive the eggs every working day.

A. Saravanan, general secretary of All General Labour Welfare Association, in his petition dated August 28, alleged, “Eggs are provided to schools and anganwadis in Tiruppur district under the noon-meal scheme on five working days for school students and on three days for anganwadi children. But, the contractor does not send the eggs for four to five days every month.”

“When enquired a cook in a government school in Poyampalayam in the district a few days ago, it was found that of the total number of eggs allotted, only half could be served, as many had decayed. The situation is the same in schools in Iduvampalayam, Kumar Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Neruperichal localities. Immediate field inspection should be carried out to verify this,” he said in the petition.

T.N. CM must wish people on Deepavali as well: Vanathi Srinivasan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin must wish people on Deepavali as well, just like he did for Onam on social media, said Coimbatore South Assembly constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday.

Wishing the people of Coimbatore for Onam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA told reporters, “The Chief Minister, on social media, wished people in the Malayalam language. He must also send greetings to people on Deepavali as well. He is the Chief Minister of all (of Tamil Nadu). We expect him to wish everyone on Deepavali this year,” she added.

Regarding the recent allegations about Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar by a Maniyakaranpalayam resident, the BJP leader said the CM should take action based on evidence.

