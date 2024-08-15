ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Collector hands over benefits worth ₹3.05 crore to 84 beneficiaries

Updated - August 15, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj (right) honouring freedom fighters during Thursday’s 78th Independence Day celebrations at Chikkanna Government Arts and Science College. Commissioner of Police S. Lakshmi is in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 78th Independence Day celebrations held at Chikkanna Government Arts and Science College in Tiruppur district on Thursday witnessed the honouring of freedom fighters, the presentation of certificates to government employees and the distribution of welfare aid worth ₹3.05 crore.

District Collector T. Christuraj hoisted the tricolour at the college grounds and accepted the guard of honour presented to him by police personnel.

Welfare benefits were distributed under various schemes, including those of the Disabled Welfare Department, District Industries Centre, District Lead Bank, TN Urban Livelihood Mission, Mahalir Thittam, and the Cooperative, Labour Welfare, and Horticulture Departments.

The Collector honoured government employees for their meritorious service in the presence of Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, S. Lakshmi, and Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur Rural, Abishek Gupta. Cultural performances were presented by 826 school students.

Later, the Collector participated in the Grama Sabha meeting at Puliampatti village in Palladam Panchayat Union.

The Tiruppur City Corporation observed Independence Day with the hoisting of the national flag by Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar. The Commissioner offered floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran at the Manimandapam and honoured employees, sanitary workers, doctors, nurses, and students from Corporation schools for their meritorious work.

