Tiruppur Collector assures action against RI

Following complaints of a Revenue Inspector (RI) allegedly threatening a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for seizing two trucks transporting sand, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan assured action here on Monday.

“It is still under investigation. After investigating, the District Revenue Officer will definitely take action,” he told reporters. Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also asserted that strict action would be taken against any officials charged with corrupt activities.

An audio clip of the conversation, which was said to be between Palladam RI Eswari and the VAO of Kattur Village Panchayat (Pongalur Block), has gone viral on social media platforms since Monday. In the alleged clip, the RI was heard admonishing the VAO for seizing two trucks which were allegedly transporting sand. While the RI was heard saying that the lorries were seized because they did not carry necessary permits, the RI was heard urging the VAO to release the trucks.

A senior official from Revenue Department said that a show-cause notice has been served on the RI and an inquiry would be conducted into this issue.