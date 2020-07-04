Tiruppur Collector assures action after images of child in dustbin goes viral

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan assured on Saturday that crèches will be arranged for the children of conservancy workers after images of a child, purportedly that of a conservancy worker in Tiruppur Corporation, standing inside a dustbin went viral on social media.

He instructed Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar to “set up facilities at the ward/zone level for employees,” he told The Hindu. “I have asked Corporation Commissioner to inquire and report [on this incident],” he said.

Mr. Sivakumar said that temporary arrangements for crèches will be made depending on its feasibility. “We will also ask the conservancy workers to not bring their children to work henceforth,” he said.

Sources at Tiruppur Corporation said that the woman, who is around 37-years-old, was a contract worker. Hence, her details were not readily available with the Corporation. She was from north India and does not speak Tamil, sources said. Her daughter, who was standing in the dustbin, was said to be around three years old, according to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the officials on Saturday.

The work hours of conservancy workers are between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., during which all of them will be wearing masks, gloves and protective jackets as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures. The viral photographs were taken after the work hours and she must have removed the gloves and jacket, sources claimed. There is no shortage of gloves and other protective equipment for the conservancy workers who are working amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the sources.