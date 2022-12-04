Tiruppur city to get drinking water from fourth scheme in a phased manner

December 04, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

A city that has seen three drinking water schemes is gearing up to get water from a fourth scheme, expected to be commissioned by the end of this financial year.

As per the estimates of the Health Department, Tiruppur Corporation’s population of 14 lakh require nearly 190 MLD (million litres a day) of drinking water.

Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu that the fourth water supply scheme, which will tap water from the Bhavani at Mettupalayam, is funded by the Asian Development Bank, Central and State governments and the civic body. It will have pipelines for 67 km from the source to the city and is coming up at a total cost of ₹ 1,095 crore.

With a total off take capacity of 240 MLD, the project is implemented in six phases and the last phase will provide round-the-clock water supply to all households in Tiruppur city.

The Commissioner said that works for the first three phases are completed, and the Corporation planned to conduct a trial run in the next two weeks. The project will be rolled out in a phased manner from March 2023.

The first water scheme for Tiruppur city, which is now non-functional, was supplying 4.5 MLD and the second scheme, which was implemented by TWAD, is supplying 20 MLD. The third scheme is implemented by New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation and provides 105 MLD. Thus, the Corporation gets only 125 MLD of the requirement of 190 MLD. The fourth scheme is expected to take care of the entire drinking water requirement of the city.

The Commissioner added that there are a few connections that are under-assessed and the Corporation plans to carry out a thorough re-assessment before the supply starts from the fourth scheme. The distribution lines from the overhead tanks and the house connections will be re-laid with proper metering to ensure water supply without any disruption.

As of now, the civic body is collecting water charges at a flat rate, the Commissioner said. Once the reassessment is completed, new rates will be fixed and charges will be collected based on actual consumption. When the scheme comes into force, outsourcing of drinking water to meet the city’s needs will be reduced gradually, he added.