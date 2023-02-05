HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruppur city police seize 12 kg of ganja

February 05, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Tiruppur City Police arrested two persons for peddling narcotic drugs on Saturday.

According to the police, based on specific information, the PEW police conducted a search at the Tiruppur Railway Station on Saturday. During the search, the police found that H. Althaf, 19, and M. Mohammed Rahoop, 22, of Palakkad district in Kerala, had 12 kg of ganja. The police seized the contraband and arrested them.

During the investigation, the police found that they used Tiruppur Railway Station as a transit point to exchange the contraband, which was transported from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. They were booked under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.