Coimbatore

Tiruppur City Police reach out to complainants at their doorstep

To help the public avoid visiting police stations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiruppur City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan ordered Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors to visit the houses of complainants for inquiry from Tuesday.

All eight police stations– Tiruppur North, Anupparpalayam, Velampalayam, Thirumuruganpoondi, Tiruppur Central, Tiruppur South, Veerapandi and Tiruppur Rural – and the two All Women Police Stations (North and South) under the City Police were directed to visit the houses of persons who registered complainants and received a community service register (CSR) receipt.

Acting on 27 such cases, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors on Tuesday conducted inquiries at the doorstep of complainants, a release said.

Mr. Karthikeyan told The Hindu that this would help complainants avoid travelling to the police stations and waiting there for long hours. “We are promoting this [practice]. Wherever possible, we are asking [the police] to conduct on-the-spot inquiry,” he said. It was also aimed at reducing the time between submission of the complaint petition and commencement of the inquiry.

