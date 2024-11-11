 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruppur city police nab gang with weapons, thwart robberies

Published - November 11, 2024 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Tiruppur city police thwarted robberies by nabbing a gang staying in a lodge.

The police team from Tiruppur South Station raided the lodge near Old Bus Stand and nabbed Sabarivelan (19) of Sivaganga district and two minor boys.

The team confiscated machetes and other weapons from them, and based on their confession, arrested three more youths: Arunpandi, Venkatesh and Vigneswaran.

There were criminal cases registered against Sabarivelan, and the minor boys in other districts, the police sources said.

The Tiruppur South Police registered a case under Arms Act.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.