Tiruppur city police nab gang with weapons, thwart robberies

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Tiruppur city police thwarted robberies by nabbing a gang staying in a lodge.

The police team from Tiruppur South Station raided the lodge near Old Bus Stand and nabbed Sabarivelan (19) of Sivaganga district and two minor boys.

The team confiscated machetes and other weapons from them, and based on their confession, arrested three more youths: Arunpandi, Venkatesh and Vigneswaran.

There were criminal cases registered against Sabarivelan, and the minor boys in other districts, the police sources said.

The Tiruppur South Police registered a case under Arms Act.