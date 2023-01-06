ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner, Coimbatore range DIG assume office

January 06, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu who assumed office as Tiruppur City Police Commissioner on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City Police, on Friday. The new Commissioner said he would focus on preventing crimes against women and children, road traffic accidents, improving traffic conditions and disposing of people’s grievances without delay.

A 2005 batch IPS officer, Mr. Abhinapu was serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Salem Range, prior to his new post. He was promoted as the Inspector General of Police and posted as Tiruppur City Police Commissioner.

A native of Telangana, he had served as DIG, Tirunelveli Range; Superintendent of Police (SP), CB-CID, Chennai; Aide De Camp (ADC) to Tamil Nadu Governor, SP in Theni, Karur and Thiruvarur districts among other postings. Mr. Abhinapu had won Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty in 2018.

C. Vijaya Kumar assumed office as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijaya Kumar is Coimbatore range DIG

C. Vijaya Kumar assumed office as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Coimbatore range, on Friday. 

Mr. Kumar replaced M.S. Muthusamy who took charge as the DIG, Vellore Range on Wednesday. Mr. Kumar said that he would ensure swift action on grievances lodged by the public in his jurisdiction limits comprising four districts — Coimbatore rural, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur rural and Erode.

Prior to his new post, he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar. He was promoted as DIG and posted to Coimbatore Range.

