Tiruppur city police arrest two youths for abducting job-seeking woman invited for interview

Published - November 12, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur City police arrested two youths involved in the abduction of a 28-year-old woman who had responded to their recruitment call on an online platform.

According to the complaint lodged by Kamali (28) of Mannarai in Tiruppur district, she was forced to get into a car by the two youths from Sherif Colony, under the pretext of fetching keys of their office from a person at a short distance.

When Kamali had asked the youths to stop the car while passing through Dharapuram Road, one of them had threatened her to remain calm at knifepoint.

However, she had deflected from the knifepoint and jumped out of the moving car. Passers by, on finding Kamali injured, admitted her to Government Hospital.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Nagarajan arrested Sarathy (38) and Maniikandan (34), and confiscated the car used for the crime.

The Tiruppur South Police registered a case under sections 140 (3), 309 (6) and 311, for the crimes of abduction, causing hurt while attempting robbery, and use of deadly weapon for committing robbery.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

