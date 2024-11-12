 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruppur city police arrest two youths for abducting job-seeking woman invited for interview

Published - November 12, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur City police arrested two youths involved in the abduction of a 28-year-old woman who had responded to their recruitment call on an online platform.

According to the complaint lodged by Kamali (28) of Mannarai in Tiruppur district, she was forced to get into a car by the two youths from Sherif Colony, under the pretext of fetching keys of their office from a person at a short distance.

When Kamali had asked the youths to stop the car while passing through Dharapuram Road, one of them had threatened her to remain calm at knifepoint.

However, she had deflected from the knifepoint and jumped out of the moving car. Passers by, on finding Kamali injured, admitted her to Government Hospital.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Nagarajan arrested Sarathy (38) and Maniikandan (34), and confiscated the car used for the crime.

The Tiruppur South Police registered a case under sections 140 (3), 309 (6) and 311, for the crimes of abduction, causing hurt while attempting robbery, and use of deadly weapon for committing robbery.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Published - November 12, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.