Tiruppur city police arrest three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
November 12, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying in the city without proper documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police attached to Anupparpalayam station were on the regular patrol near Kuppaiyangadu, three men on the street started running after seeing the police. When they were caught and inquired, they confessed to the police that they were immigrants from Bangladesh and working in a garment company in Tiruppur without proper documents such as passport and visa, the police said.

They were identified as Mohammed Kabir Hossain (34), and Mohammed Rashid Molla (29) both natives of Gazipur district and Mohammed Azad Mia (28) from Jamalpur district of Bangladesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police arrested and booked three of them under sections of the Foreigners Act. They were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app