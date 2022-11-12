Tiruppur city police arrest three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying in the city without proper documents.

When the police attached to Anupparpalayam station were on the regular patrol near Kuppaiyangadu, three men on the street started running after seeing the police. When they were caught and inquired, they confessed to the police that they were immigrants from Bangladesh and working in a garment company in Tiruppur without proper documents such as passport and visa, the police said.

They were identified as Mohammed Kabir Hossain (34), and Mohammed Rashid Molla (29) both natives of Gazipur district and Mohammed Azad Mia (28) from Jamalpur district of Bangladesh.

The police arrested and booked three of them under sections of the Foreigners Act. They were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai, said the police.