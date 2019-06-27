Tiruppur city on track to complete projects under Smart Cities Mission

Implementations of projects under Smart Cities mission at a total cost of ₹944.24 crore is in full swing, according to Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Sivakumar said the projects are divided into two categories- area-based development and pan-city projects. All the works will be completed within the stipulated time for public usage, the Commissioner said.

Development of Noyyal river bed at a cost of ₹ 156.76 crore was estimated as six packages. Tenders for three packages were invited and are under scrutiny, re-tender has been invited for two packages and technical sanctions for one package has been sought at the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, according to the release.

Tenders are invited for providing drinking water supply to households and setting up of a two MW solar power plant. Technical sanctions were sought for macro drainage development at Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and project report approvals from Smart City Project Management were sought for smart roads and signage, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Various other projects under Smart Cities include setting up of parks, integrated control rooms and conference halls in the city. Moreover, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the Central government, underground sewerage system and new drinking water scheme for 2017-20 were allocated ₹ 60.40 crore and ₹ 106.35 crore respectively under Smart City, according to the release.

A new bus terminus will be constructed at a cost of ₹ 36.5 crore, with a multi-level parking facility and a commercial complex to be built alongside, Mr. Sivakumar said. Solar panels will be fitted on the roofs of the new bus terminus and LED lights will be used for street lights. New markets, including a fish market estimated at ₹ 2.175 crore, a daily market (₹ 28.99 crore), a weekly market (₹ 12.86 crore) and a flower market (₹ 4.47 crore) will be set up, the release said.