Tiruppur City Corporation to conduct stake-holders meet for Noyyal Riverfront Development

September 21, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Corporation has scheduled a stakeholders meeting during the first week of October for generating public opinion on a project it has proposed for Noyyal Riverfront Development.

Out of a cumulative length of 13.5 km along the embankments, the civic body plans to develop 1.2 km on the north side in the first phase, before this year-end.

The project will be undertaken with a mix of Smart City funding and public contributions in terms of finance, service, and materials, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Commissioner and Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar held consultations with landscape consultant for arriving at the blueprint for the riverfront development as public space for the city residents, with sufficient parking facility and pathways, an outdoor mini open amphitheatre.

Now that the river bund work and drainage work were nearing completion, the civic body was setting its attention on improving green space. Select stretches will be identified for wide plantation.

A cross-section of the public will be involved in the discussions for the greening project, Mr. Pavankumar said.

The dedicated component in the Smart City Scheme for landscaping will be utilised with the project along with the public contribution.

“There is paucity of public spaces in Tiruppur city. The riverfront project will provide the residents of all age groups the space to spend their evenings,” Mr. Pavankumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.