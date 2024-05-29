Tiruppur City Corporation nominates nodal officers to improve performance of its 12 higher secondary schools

The Tiruppur Corporation has appointed nodal officers to monitor and scale up performance of 12 higher secondary schools under its purview.

Four officials in the rank of assistant commissioners and the rest superintendents have been assigned the task of seeing through betterment in academic performance in public examinations and higher education enrolment.

The officials have enumerated the number of students who have failed in the public exams and have applied for supplementary examination to take place next month.

In one higher secondary school in Anupparpalayam, an official in the rank of Assistant Commissioner has been tasked with the responsibility of enabling as many as 160 students who have failed in the SSLC public exam to appear for the supplementary exam with proper preparation.,

“We have conducted meetings with school heads and school management committees to determine the extent of hand-holding required school-wise,” Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar said.

The 12 schools in the city corporation have altogether achieved an overall pass percentage of 95% in Plus Two exams.

An exclusive career guidance programme was conducted for students who have failed in SSLC and Plus Two to understand how many are interested in skill-development programmes, or enrolment in ITI or diploma programmes after getting through the supplementary exams. The idea is to ensure cent percent enrolment of all the Plus Two students for higher education, the Commissioner said.

Students in the 12 Corporation schools account for close to 50% of the overall student strength in Tiruppur district.

Unlike in Chennai and Coimbatore that are major corporations with their own education wings, the corporation schools in Tiruppur city remain under the administrative control of the School Education Department.

On its part, the Corporation has roped in non-governmental organisations to provide coaching to the failed students who are to appear for the supplementary examinations.

The nodal officers are taking a daily count of the number of students attending the classes.