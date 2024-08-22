GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruppur City Corporation gears up administrative machinery for tax collection

Published - August 22, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur City Corporation has put in place measures to increase the collection of property tax, water tax, and underground drainage user charges, to enable residents to derive the utility of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023 whereby 5% incentive is offered to people who pay their property taxes within 30 days of the first half of the year (April 1–30) or the second half of the year (October 1–30).

The incentive is capped at ₹5,000 per assessment.

The tax will be collected from Monday to Saturday from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in cash or cheques at the main office and the four zonal offices, and at the tax collection centres established at Kumaran Commercial Complex, Chettipalayam, Thottipalayam, Neruparichal, Mannarai, Muthanampalayam, Veerapandi, Murugampalayam, and Pandian Nagar.

For quick payment, the residents could register and login to https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in, to make digital payments, the civic body has advised property owners in a press release.

The tax payments could also be made through NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement).

Besides, billing assistants will also collect the tax payments using POS (Point of Sale) machine, and QR Code scanning, the release added.

