Tiruppur CB-CID arrests man for derogatory speech against judicial officers

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 12, 2022 22:04 IST

The Crime Branch – Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) arrested a man on charges of spreading derogatory remarks against judicial officers, after three years near Dindigul on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested was identified as Balasubramaniam (49), a native of the Thiruvarur district. He was involved in spreading derogatory remarks against the Judicial officers. He along with 12 others posted videos defaming the then Principal District Judge, Tiruppur, and Judicial Magistrate, Dharapuram in 2019.

The judicial officers lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur city and rural police. The police arrested 12 persons related to the incident but Balasubramaniam went missing. Later the case was transferred to CB-CID. After three years, the CB-CID police found his whereabouts and arrested Balasubramaniam. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

