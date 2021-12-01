Tiruppur boy dies of dengue

A 12-year-old boy from Tiruppur district died of dengue on Tuesday, said the Health Department on Wednesday. The deceased, a school student, hailed from Mangalam near Tiruppur.

Deputy Director of Health Services K. Jegadeesh Kumar said the boy was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

He succumbed to the complications of dengue on Tuesday, following which the Health Department inspected his house and the locality.

Dr. Kumar said source reduction works were carried out in the locality to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. According to him, blood samples of family members and those who were in contact with the boy were subjected to tests. The results were negative, he said.

Dr. Kumar said a team led by the District Malaria Officer collected mosquitoes from the residence and nearby places for examination.

Sources said at least seven more persons from Tiruppur district were also undergoing treatment for dengue.

Health Department officials in Coimbatore said the government and private hospitals were treating more than 20 dengue patients who hailed from Coimbatore and other districts.

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital had children aged below 10 who tested positive for dengue on Wednesday.