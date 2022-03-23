Tiruppur Book Festival from April 14
Tiruppur The Tiruppur Book Festival will be held in Tiruppur from April 14 to 24.
A statement from the organisers Pinnal Book Trust and Bharathi Puthagalayam said that a reception committee comprising 194 members was formed to conduct the book fair this year as it was postponed last year due to COVID-19-induced restrictions. Tiruppur Book Festival will be organised at its usual location of K.R.C. City Centre on Mangalam Road for 11 days from April 14, the statement added.
