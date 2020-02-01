Tiruppur Book Festival expects more visitors this year

With the inauguration of the 17th Tiruppur Book Festival on Thursday, the organisers are expecting more visitors this time than the previous editions.

C. Nandagopal, joint secretary of the reception committee, said the location of the book festival was more accessible through public transport this year. “Last year, we held the event at Padmini Garden on Kangeyam Road, which was a little outside from the city,” he said.

This time, it was held at K.R.C. City Centre on Mangalam Road, which was closer to the Tiruppur Old Bus Stand, he said. The book festival in 2019 saw over one lakh visitors and sales worth ₹ 1.25 crore, he said.

On Thursday evening, Tiruppur South MLA S. Gunasekaran inaugurated the book festival. District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Nalli Silks chairman Nalli Kuppusami Chetti and Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A. Sakthivel participated. The event is organised by Pinnal Book Trust and Bharathi Puthakalayam

A total of 102 book stalls had been set up this year, of which two stalls featured English books, Mr. Nandagopal said.

The book festival will be held till February 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.