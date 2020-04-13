Tiruppur becomes third district with most COVID-19 cases

In a consecutive spike, Tiruppur district saw the confirmation of 18 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 78.

The district also saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 35 cases confirmed in a single day. With 78 cases, Tiruppur district stands third in the State with the most number of COVID-19 positive cases behind Chennai (208 cases) and Coimbatore (126 cases).

According to sources from the Health Department, all 18 cases were contacts of previous cases who tested positive for COVID-19. The 18 cases comprise three from Tiruppur Corporation limits, seven from Tiruppur Block (outside Corporation limits), three from Avinashi Block, one from Dharapuram, two from Palladam and two from Udumalpet Block. Fifteen patients were women and three were men, the sources added.

The COVID-19 positive patients are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore. The district has seen only one recovery so far.