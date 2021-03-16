Tiruppur apparel industry shuts down demanding reduction in yarn prices

Workers and garment unit owners staging a demonstration in Tiruppur on Monday.

COIMBATORE

16 March 2021 00:07 IST

The one-day strike by garment industry and business in Tiruppur on Monday resulted in ₹200 crore loss, according to Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association.

The garment industry and business in Tiruppur came to a standstill on Monday as the units and shops downed shutters demanding reduction in prices of yarn, the main raw material.

The one-day strike was organised jointly by 30 industry associations and eight trade unions.

Workers and industry owners staged a protest and representatives of the associations later submitted their demands to the Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said the aim of the strike was, "to register the plight of the industries and get the attention of the authorities concerned." The textile mills are not delivering the assured quantity of yarn at the assured prices. This is affecting the garment units, he said.

The prices of yarn started going up in December. Usually, the hike will be temporary. However, this time it is on the rise frequently and availability is an issue, he said.

According to the Tiruppur Exporters' Forum, the MSME units are the worst-hit because of the yarn price hike.

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers' Association president A.C. Easwaran said in a press release the government should suspend export of yarn and fabric and bring yarn under Essential Commodities Act.