Tiruppur administration to reconstitute Child Welfare Committee, invites applications 

February 20, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur administration has invited applications for filling the posts of Chairperson and Members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the district, under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A press release issued by the district administration said the applicants must be a degree-holder or practitioner in Child Psychology/ Psychiatry/ Law/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Human Health/ Education/ Human Development / Special Education for Differently Abled Children and be actively involved in health, education or welfare activities pertaining to children for seven years.

The posting was not a government appointment, and would be on a honorarium basis, it said.

The age of the applicant must be between 35 years and 65 years at the time of appointment. A person shall be eligible for appointment as Chairperson or Member for a period of three years from the first day of work, the press release said.

The application format and eligibility criteria could be obtained from the District Child Protection Unit, Room No. 705, Seventh Floor, Collectorate Campus, Palladam Road, Tiruppur - 641604. Filled-in applications should be sent to the undermentioned address within March 4: The Director, Directorate of Social Defence, No. 300, Purusaiwalkam High Road, Chennai - 600 010.

