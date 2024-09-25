Tiruppur administration orders sterilisation of street dogs amid livestock losses

The Tiruppur district administration has directed the Animal Husbandry Department to expedite the sterilisation of street dogs at Veterinary Hospitals in Panchayat Union headquarters, following increasing concerns over attacks on livestock. The Collector instructed the department to coordinate with local bodies in Tiruppur, Avinashi, Uthukuli, Palladam, and other surrounding areas.

Public affected by street dog attacks can seek help through the 1077 Helpline, the Collector informed during a discussion on problems caused to farmers whose livestock faced frequent attacks by packs of wandering dogs.

Farmers, meeting with poultry and meat stall owners at the Kangayam Police Station, highlighted their demands for compensation for lost livestock. The farmers noted that birth control measures might provide relief in the long term. In the short term, however, local bodies must take immediate action by trapping the dogs and handing them over to animal welfare organisations for further care, said P. Velusamy, president of the PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil).

In recent months, farmers have reported losses of over 100 heads of livestock due to dog attacks, amounting to financial losses of several lakhs of rupees. The Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, mandate sterilisation, vaccination, and place responsibility on local bodies in cases of street dog-human conflict.

S. Muthukannan, district unit secretary of the CPI (M), in a letter to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, urged the State government to provide compensation to affected farmers and implement effective intervention measures. He criticised authorities for their inaction, despite repeated requests from farmers, leaving them in distress.

