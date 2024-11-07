ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur administration issues stringent warning against illegal mining 

Published - November 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur administration has warned that illegal mining in Poromboke land will attract punishment under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal mining activities are under surveillance of the Revenue, Geology and Mines and Police departments, and taluk-level committees headed by tahsildars.

Citing the Government Order 170 on directions to authorities of Revenue, Police, Forest, and Geology and Mining departments on seizure of vehicles and compounding of offences, District Collector T. Christuraj said owners of the lands from where the illegal mining is carried out and others associated with the activity will also be prosecuted under criminal laws and be required to pay fines.

The Collector called upon the public in the know of illegal mining activities to pass on information to the above-mentioned government departments and the taluk-level monitoring committees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US