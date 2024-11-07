 />
Tiruppur administration issues stringent warning against illegal mining 

Published - November 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur administration has warned that illegal mining in Poromboke land will attract punishment under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

Illegal mining activities are under surveillance of the Revenue, Geology and Mines and Police departments, and taluk-level committees headed by tahsildars.

Citing the Government Order 170 on directions to authorities of Revenue, Police, Forest, and Geology and Mining departments on seizure of vehicles and compounding of offences, District Collector T. Christuraj said owners of the lands from where the illegal mining is carried out and others associated with the activity will also be prosecuted under criminal laws and be required to pay fines.

The Collector called upon the public in the know of illegal mining activities to pass on information to the above-mentioned government departments and the taluk-level monitoring committees.

