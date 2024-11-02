Tiruppur administration ascertains water adequacy in local bodies, advises full-fledged harnessing during rainfall

The Tiruppur administration has ascertained the adequacy of water availability in the rural parts, through eliciting feedback from the 13 panchayat unions in its jurisdiction.

The local bodies, at a recent review meeting, were instructed to harness water accruing from rainfall in the 1023 tanks and ponds. These water bodies are spread over the 13 panchayat unions of Tiruppur, Avinashi, Palladam, Dharapuram, Kangayam, Uthukuli, Vellakoil, Moolanur, Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Pongalur, Kundadam and Gudimangalam.

Meanwhile, the catchment areas of the two major dams continued to receive rainfall.

The gauge at Thirumoorthy dam recorded rainfall of 18 mm, while at Amaravathy dam, it was 15 mm, for a 24-hour duration till 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the district, moderate rainfall was recorded in Dharapuram Taluk Office (33 mm), Vattamalai Karai Odai Reservoir (26 m m), and Collector Camp Office (19 mm).

The inflow and outflow were being balanced at the Amaravathy and Thirumoorthy dams.

At the Amaravathy dam where the level was 86.88 feet against the maximum depth of 90 feet, and the storage was at 3766.16 mcft against the maximum of 4047 mcft, the inflow was 407 cusecs and the outflow 471 cusecs.

At the Thirumoorthy dam, the outflow was 865 cusecs against inflow of 815 cusecs. The level in this dam was 53.15 feet against the full depth of 60 feet. The storage was 1640.71 mcft against the maximum of 1935.25 mcft.

The Tiruppur Corporation is looking forward to deriving the utmost utility of the new fourth drinking water scheme during the summer months. The daily requirement of 160 to 165 million litres per day is being met through the combined capacities of the second, third and the fourth schemes.

The third scheme, operated and maintained by the New Tirupur Area Development Corporation Limited (NTADCL), since 2005, has, so far, been catering to the water needs in most parts of the city.

The fourth drinking water scheme envisages provision of 1,17,436 house connections, with 156.36 MLD water sourced from downstream of Bhavani Barrage I at Samayapuram.