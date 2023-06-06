ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati Express augmented with three second-class chair car coaches

June 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has permanently augmented the four-days-a-week Coimbatore - Tirupati - Coimbatore Express train with three second-class chair car coaches, responding to requests from various quarters.

The train (No.22616) leaves Coimbatore Junction at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and reaches Tirupati at 1.20 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, the train (No. 22615) departs from Tirupati at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and reaches Coimbatore Junction at 10.45 p.m. the same day.

Since the train enjoys good patronage from passengers and pilgrims, there were requests for adding more coaches, a press release said.

