HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati Express augmented with three second-class chair car coaches

June 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has permanently augmented the four-days-a-week Coimbatore - Tirupati - Coimbatore Express train with three second-class chair car coaches, responding to requests from various quarters.

The train (No.22616) leaves Coimbatore Junction at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and reaches Tirupati at 1.20 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, the train (No. 22615) departs from Tirupati at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and reaches Coimbatore Junction at 10.45 p.m. the same day.

Since the train enjoys good patronage from passengers and pilgrims, there were requests for adding more coaches, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.