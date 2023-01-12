Tirunelveli native gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting daughter

January 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his daughter. Judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment to a 50-year-old from Tirunelveli who was a daily wager at Valparai here.

According to the police, the accused had left Valparai for his native place when the daughter was 11-years-old. He married another woman in Tirunelveli while his first wife and daughter continued to stay at Valparai. The police said the girl was taken to Tirunelveli in 2011 as she wanted to see her father. The girl stayed with her father for a few months before returning to Valparai with him. After reaching Valparai, the man made the girl stay with him at a different location without informing his first wife. The man sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions, the police said.

The first wife lodged a complaint with the police in Tirunelveli in 2012 after not hearing the whereabouts of her daughter. After finding out about the sexual assault, the case was transferred to Valaparai police station. Meanwhile, the girl gave birth to a child. The police arrested the accused in 2018 on various charges including 376(2)(e) (commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant) of Indian Penal Code. Though the accused absconded after he was granted bail, the police arrested him again.

The court, on completion of the trial, sentencing him to undergo life term. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 2,000 on him, the police said.