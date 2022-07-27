Tiruchi–Erode unreserved express special train timings revised
According to the revised timings, the train will leave Tiruchi at 7 a.m. and reach Erode at 11.30 a.m.
The timings of Train No.06611 Tiruchi Junction–Erode Unreserved Express Special Train (Daily) have been revised.
A release from the Salem Railway Division said that currently, the train leaves Tiruchi Junction at 6.50 a.m. to reach Erode at 11.10 a.m.
According to the revised timings, the train will leave Tiruchi at 7 a.m. and reach Erode at 11.30 a.m. The revised timings have come into effect from July 27. The detailed timings of arrival of the train at each station and departure are available at the railway portal.
