Tiruchi man gets seven years imprisonment for sexual assault on stepdaughter 

April 10, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced a man hailing from Tiruchi to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter in 2020.

Special court Judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to a 37-year-old man, a native of Tennur in Tiruchi district, who had been working in a restaurant near Pollachi.

The police said that the man and the minor girl’s mother knew each other while working in the restaurant. He later married the woman and started living in her residence. The girl lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, on May 25, 2020 stating that her stepfather assaulted her sexually in the absence of her mother. He was arrested the next day and the police chargesheeted him in August, 2020.

The court found the man guilty of the offence and awarded him seven years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 10,000.

