Tiruchengodu home guards assault: Police clarifies two arrested youth not under the influence of ganja

Published - May 29, 2024 04:25 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district police has clarified that two youths who were arrested for assaulting home guards in Tiruchengodu recently were not under the influence of ganja. People have been cautioned against spreading false news in social media platforms.

A release said during the annual car festival held on Vaikasi Visakam in Tiruchengodu, three home guards, Aruljothi, Mugilan and Arjunan, were engaged in traffic regulation along with police personnel. At 5 p.m., on May 23, two persons, Vijay and his brother Thamaraikannan, attempted to ride their two-wheeler in the car procession route and were stopped by the home guards. The due accused the home guards and assaulted them with hands, the release said and added that Tiruchengodu Town police registered a case under Sections 294 (b) 323, 353, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. Both were arrested and sent to judicial custody on May 25.

The release said false news was spread on platforms that the accused were under the influence of ganja. The release rebutted the news and said that the district Cyber Crime Police have identified a few persons for spreading false news and disturbing public peace and were conducting inquiry.

