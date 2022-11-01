Tiruchengode municipality meeting turns ugly as councillor attempted to attack vice- chairman with footwear

Councillors preventing Sneha who tried to attack the vice chairman with footwear during the Tiruchengode Municipality meeting in Namakkal on Monday.

The Tiruchengode Municipality council meeting that met on Monday witnessed unruly scenes when an independent councillor attempted to attack the vice-chairman with footwear.

The meeting was presided over by the municipality chairman, S. Nalini.

H. Sneha (Independent) alleged that supporters of vice chairman T. Karthikeyan attacked her husband Hariharan on October 23 and he sustained serious head injuries. After that, Sneha used unparliamentary words in the meeting and heated words were exchanged between Sneha and DMK councillors. Two independent councillors M. Thamaraiselvi and S. Radha also alleged that Karthikeyan’s supporters attacked their husbands too.

Whe Mr. Karthikeyan tried to give his explanation Ms. Sneha allegedly attempted to attack him with her footwear, but other councillors prevented her. Following this, Ms. Nalini announced the meeting had ended. But after that, too, a war of words took place in the meeting. Considering the situation had turned worse, Municipality Commissioner Ganesan informed Tiruchengode police, who came to the spot and pacified the two sides.

Police said that Sneha, Thamaraiselvi and Radha earlier were with DMK. Due to not getting seats from the party in the urban local body election, they contested as independent candidates and won the elections. It created enmity between them and Mr. Karthikeyan’s (he is also the Tiruchengode Town DMK secretary) supporters. On October 23, a clash broke out between the independent councillors’ husbands and Mr. Karthikeyan’s supporters, and in the attack, the independent councillors’ husbands sustained injuries, police officials added.