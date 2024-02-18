Tiruchengode Municipality decides to construct a new bus stand outside town considering traffic congestion

February 18, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Namakkal

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the Tiruchengode Municipality in Namakkal district has decided to construct a new bus stand outside the town and has identified land behind the Arthanreeswarar Hill Temple, two kilometres away from the present bus stand, official sources said.

The municipality of Tiruchengode, which has a population of 150,000 and is known for the famous Arthanreeswarar temple, receives thousands of devotees daily. Due to the rise in population and vehicles, the municipality has decided to build a new bus stand outside the town that will connect to the upcoming Tiruchengode ring road.

A resident of Tiruchengode, R. Madesh, has reported that the present bus stand requires every vehicle to pass through the east, west, north, and south car streets, as well as Sankagiri Road, which is home to many marriage halls, jewellery shops, utensil shops, and textile shops. “On auspicious days, people coming for weddings park their vehicles on the roads due to a lack of parking spaces in the wedding halls. Also, more than 200 school and college buses pass through these roads in the mornings and evenings, which creates more traffic issues. The police have removed the barricades on the four car streets to ensure smooth traffic, but it has not helped reduce congestion,” Mr. Madesh said.

Municipality officials said the existing bus stand at Ammankulam, which was built between 1991 and 1996, is used by over 250 buses daily. Anticipating a growing population in the next 30 years, the municipality has identified a piece of land behind the Arthanaraeeswarar hill temple that it owns, and steps are being taken to purchase an adjacent piece of land as well. The municipality has also started constructing a new ring road, which will be completed in two years. The new bus stand will be located parallel to the ring road, making it more convenient for buses from other districts to stop at Tiruchengode without entering the town.

Municipal Chairperson S. Nalani Sureshbabu stated that the existing bus stand located at Ammankulam will remain open for town buses while the new bus stand will be used for buses heading to other districts and buses coming from other districts.