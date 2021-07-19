Tipplers want Tasmac shop to be reopened

ERODE

19 July 2021 23:36 IST

Stating that many individuals purchase large quantities of liquor bottles from Tasmac shops and sell it at exorbitant price in their village illegally, tipplers from Getticheviyur in Nambiyur taluk have urged the district administration to reopen the closed outlet and submitted a petition to the Collector in this regard here on Monday.

Tipplers said that Getticheviyur panchayat has 72 villages with a total population of over 10,000. A Tasmac shop no. 3863 functioning at Thanneer pandal Palayam at Nichampalayam village was closed on March 22 citing Assembly elections. The shop was located one km away from the road where no houses, schools or religious establishments were present.

Advertising

Advertising

They said that many purchase liquor bottles and sell in retail illegally to tipplers at double the price. “Since we are daily earners who earn ₹300 to ₹500 a day, we cannot spend ₹250 for a bottle when the actual price is ₹140”, they added.

They said that Gobichettipalayam and Siruvalur police have registered many cases in this regard.

However, illegal sale continues in the area affecting them, they added.

They said that though Tasmac shops were reopened after the lockdown norms were relaxed, the shop in their area is yet to be opened. “Our nearest Tasmac shop is located at Kunnathur in Tiruppur district and we cannot travel frequently. Hence, the closed shop should be reopened immediately”, they said.