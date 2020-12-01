Tipplers against shifting of Tasmac outlet

Erode

01 December 2020 22:12 IST

Stating that relocating Tasmac outlet (No: 3258) at Rattai Sutripalayam at Avalpoondurai in Modakurichi Taluk will affect them, over 50 men submitted a petition to the district administration against shifting the shop.

On Monday, villagers submitted a petition to the administration that the outlet on Kurangan Odai is disrupting water flow and is also causing inconvenience to school children and workers in the area. On Tuesday, workers from a few villages submitted a petition stating that over 500 men regularly consume liquor at the outlet after their work hours. They said most of them are loadmen, labourers in farm lands and coconut tree climbers for their livelihood. Since they were involved in physical activity throughout the day, consuming liquor at the end of the day will keep them away from tiredness and prepare them for next day’s work. They said that only based on their request, officials inspected the spot and opened the outlet.

The nearest outlet is 10 km away for us and we cannot travel there spending on fuel. They said that the outlet is located amid coconut trees and is not near a temple or bus stop. The petitioners claimed that a false petition was submitted demanding relocating the outlet. The petition said that before the outlet is shifted, another outlet should be established in the village.

Advertising

Advertising