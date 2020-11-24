Timings of special trains revised from November 30

The Southern Railways has rescheduled timings of special trains operated between Mettupalayam, Coimbatore and Chennai Central with effect from November 30.

According to a release, train no. 02672 Mettupalayam – Chennai Central superfast daily special train which used to leave at 7.45 p.m. would depart from Mettupalayam at 9.20 p.m. and reach Chennai Central at 6.20 a.m. the next day. The train would halt at Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Katpadi, Arakonnam and Perambur.

Train No.02674 Coimbatore – Chennai Central superfast daily special train which used to leave from Coimbatore at 10.40 p.m. would depart at 10.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Central 7 a.m. the next day. The train would stop at Coimbatore, Tiruppur , Erode , Salem , Jolarpet , Katpadi , Arakkonam , and Perambur.