‘Timely counselling can prevent suicides’

Undergoing treatment for suicidal thoughts will help to save precious lives, this was the message disseminated on World Suicide Prevention Day observed in the district here on Monday.

The World Health Organisation and International Suicide Prevention Association is observing September 10 as the World Suicide Prevention Day to create awareness about the ways in which suicide can be prevented.

At a function organised here, a pledge was administered to health staff and students in which Hospital Superintendent Venkatesh, Resident Medical Officer Kavitha, District Psychiatrist Anandakumar, Psychologist Jayaprakash and others took part. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to the public to approach the psychiatrists and doctors in case of suicidal thoughts.

Doctors said that over two lakh people die due to suicides in the country every year and the situation has worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years. They said that life is precious and instead of taking adverse decisions to end their life, interventions or timely counselling would prevent the person from proceeding further. “Though problems vary that push them to such thoughts, suicide is not a solution”, they said and called for a coordinated efforts to create awareness among the public.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.