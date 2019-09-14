Planters must not depend on government, says NITI Aayog member

Owners of tea, coffee, rubber and spice plantations have to shift from dependence on government and focus on development, innovation and research to remain competitive in the international and domestic markets, Ramesh Chand, Member, National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog said in Coonoor on Saturday.

Addressing the 126th annual UPASI (United Planters’ Association of Southern India) conference, Mr. Chand said he had made a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, illustrating how minimal support from the government to the fishing, livestock and horticulture sectors resulted in better, overall performance.

“In the case of fisheries, where government support is minimal, growth of this sector is at 7.5 %, while in livestock, growth is at 6.5 %, and in horticulture, where there is some support, growth is at 3.5 %. However, for field crops, where government support is at the maximum, growth is only at 1 % each year,” he said,

“The government will also have to create the right conditions in terms of favourable policies, but the onus is on plantation owners to use the path of development to ensure long-term sustainability,” he said.

Quoting figures from the Central Statistic Office, Mr. Chand said that the growth rate of the plantation crops sector in India was much better than field crops. “In fact, rubber is the only plantation crop with negative growth,” he said.

To UPASI president A.E. Joseph’s contention that price increases have not kept pace with other factors, which have eaten into plantation owners’ profits, Mr. Chand stated there should be further talks with members of UPASI and plantation owners to analyse data, to understand variables that could be leading to distress for certain sections of plantation owners.

“The data from the CSO shows that overall, long-term growth rate of the plantation crops sectors are good, but are prone to violent fluctuations, which need to be addressed,” he said, adding that crop diversification and adoption of agro-forestry for harvesting timber could be possible solutions to mitigate risk arising from price fluctuations.

Presiding over the inauguration, Mr. Joseph highlighted the challenges faced by planters across the country, pointing out that climate change was one of the factors that raised input costs.

At the meet, prizes were given to winners of the 15th edition of the Golden Leaf Award. The Kodanad Tea Estate and the Vigneshwar Estate Tea Factory bagged the award.

Ramesh Bhojarajan, Managing Partner of Vigneshwar Estate Tea Factory, which won six prizes under different categories, said that this was the 15th consecutive year that the estate was winning the award.