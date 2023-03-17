ADVERTISEMENT

Time extended for educational institutions to apply for grant of concurrence

March 17, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Chennai, has extended time till June 30, 2023, for applications for grant of concurrence for educational institutional buildings constructed and functioning in those locations before January 1, 2011, in non-plan areas.

A release said the Housing and Urban Development Department had issued a government order (G.O. Ms. No. 76 dated June 14, 2018) with guidelines for grant of concurrence for such buildings constructed and functioning before January 1, 2011. The stay order issued by the Madras High Court prevented grant of concurrence for the applications received online during the period of three months from June 14, 2018 to September 13, 2018, has been vacated by the court in its order dated February 10, 2012.

Under the scheme, opportunity is given to those who have missed submission of applications earlier. It is also informed that those who are interested to obtain concurrence under this scheme may submit applications in the website: https://tcp.tn.gov.in/home, the release added.

