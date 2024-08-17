TIIC to launch special business campaign for MSMEs in Hosur

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) is set to launch a special business campaign at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex from 19 August to 6 September. This initiative aims to provide detailed presentations on the special features of various TIIC schemes, as well as Central and State government grants, including the Capital Investment Subsidy and other financial incentives.

Key highlights of the campaign include the New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) and the Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme (AABCS).

TIIC has announced that loan applications submitted during the campaign will benefit from a 50% discount on the investigation fee. Existing and aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to seize this opportunity to present their business plans and avail of loans, investment subsidies, and interest subvention grants from both Central and State governments.

TIIC plays a pivotal role in fostering industrial development in Tamil Nadu by providing financial assistance for the purchase of land, machinery, and the construction of buildings. It offers competitive interest rates for setting up new industrial units and for the expansion, modernisation, or diversification of existing industries.

The corporation primarily assists Micro, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, with about 90% of its financial assistance directed towards the MSME sector, and 40% of this aid going to first-generation entrepreneurs.

The special business campaign will take place at Plot No. 308 & 309 E, SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Opposite LAL, Near SBI, Mookandapalli, Hosur-635 236.

