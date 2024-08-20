ADVERTISEMENT

TIIC to hold camp to extend special business loans to MSME units till September 6 in Tiruppur

Published - August 20, 2024 06:31 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Industry Investment Corporation (TIIC) will hold a special loan camp for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) till September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants intending to set up new units, expand existing ones for scaling up production, or diversifying can avail themselves of the utility of the special business loans by approaching the TIIC Office (Near Fire Station, Kumar Nagar, Avinashi Road, Tiruppur - 641603), District Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release.

Special features of the schemes and the grants from Central and State Governments, the New Entrepreneurship-cum- Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) for first-generation graduates will be explained to the applicants, a press release said.

A subsidy of 25 percent on investment, with a maximum ceiling of ₹1.5 crore, additional five percent subsidy on purchase of modern machinery for units expanding their capacities, and 50 per cent concession on processing the applications will be provided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more details, dial 0421 - 4238567.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US