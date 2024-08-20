TIIC to hold camp to extend special business loans to MSME units till September 6 in Tiruppur

Tamil Nadu Industry Investment Corporation (TIIC) will hold a special loan camp for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) till September 6.

Applicants intending to set up new units, expand existing ones for scaling up production, or diversifying can avail themselves of the utility of the special business loans by approaching the TIIC Office (Near Fire Station, Kumar Nagar, Avinashi Road, Tiruppur - 641603), District Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release.

Special features of the schemes and the grants from Central and State Governments, the New Entrepreneurship-cum- Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) for first-generation graduates will be explained to the applicants, a press release said.

A subsidy of 25 percent on investment, with a maximum ceiling of ₹1.5 crore, additional five percent subsidy on purchase of modern machinery for units expanding their capacities, and 50 per cent concession on processing the applications will be provided.

For more details, dial 0421 - 4238567.