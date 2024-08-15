GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TIIC to conduct special campaign for MSMEs in Erode from August 19 to September 6

Published - August 15, 2024 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A special business campaign for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be held from August 19 to September 6 at Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) Erode branch office.

A release said that during the campaign detailed presentations on the special features of various schemes of TIIC and the State government, including 25% capital subsidy up to ₹150 lakh, Central and State government grants, and New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), would be presented. Term loan applications submitted during the campaign would be given a 50% discount on the investigation fees.

For details, contact the TIIC at C.S. Sengottiah Complex, II Floor, 23, Chidambaram Colony, 80 Feet Road, Periyar Nagar, Erode – 638001 or dial 0424-2262080, 94443-96849 and 94443-96814, the release added.

