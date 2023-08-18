TIIC to conduct loan camp in Coimbatore from August 21

August 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) will conduct a loan camp from August 21 to September 1 at its office on Hosur road, Coimbatore.

The processing fee will be waived off 50% for applications submitted at the camp. Aspiring entrepreneurs and industries will learn more about government schemes such as the NEEDS and AABCS at the camp.

Awards presented

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Coimbatore, presented several awards on August 15. This included Lifetime Achievement Award (Mahendra Ramdas of Mahendra Pumps), Best Foundry Award for large and medium-scale foundries (Peekay Steel Castings), Best Foundry Award small scale foundry (Schutte Meyer Ashwath Alloys ), Best Foundry Executive / Entrepreneur Award (C. Senthilkumar, Assistant General Manager of Ammarun Foundries), Best Exporter Award for large-scale foundries (Flowlink Systems), Best Exporter of Casting Award for small-scale foundries (Secan Invescast India), Best Kaizen Award (Koso India), Green Foundry Award (Vasanthi Foundry), and Best Practical Foundryman Award (A. Arokiaraj of National Fittings).

Elgi partners with Community College

The Elgi Vocational Training School has partnered with the Community College, Central University of Tamil Nadu, to introduce a three-year Bachelor of Vocation (B. Voc) programme in Production Technology under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

A press release from Elgi said the programme aimed at equipping students with practical skills and theoretical knowledge essential for a successful career in the manufacturing industry. About 200 students would have the opportunity to pursue the vocational course. While the Community College of CUTN would deliver the curriculum and theoretical components, Elgi Equipments would provide 70% of the skill-based training. Upon successful completion of the three-year course, all the students would be absorbed as employees by Elgi Equipments.

Football ground inaugurated

Walkaroo Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Walkaroo International, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art football ground at the Government Higher Secondary School at Chettipalayam. A press release said the Foundation had collaborated with the United Dream Sports Academy that would coach about 30 students. The facility had a football ground spanning 60 metres in length and 40 metres in width and a football court that was 55 metres long and 37 metres wide.